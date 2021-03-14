Moped permits could be required to bring in more parking revenue for East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Moped riders in East Lansing might have to buy a permit to park in the downtown area in the near future.

A discussion began at the latest parking task force meeting.

Moped users could be charge $15 a month or $180 per year for a permit.

This is in response to parking revenue being down almost $300,000 last fiscal year. The task force also hopes this will stop mopeds from driving on sidewalks and parking at bicycle racks.

The funds would be used to paint lines to make area for moped parking better labeled.

Mayor Aaron Stephens said this is just one of many things the city is working on for the future of parking in downtown East Lansing.

“The East Lansing parking system that you might have seen 10 years ago just is not going to be the same thing that you see at the end of this year,” Stephens said.

Questions that are still being discussed are what to do about people who might be visiting and using their moped and how to regulate the permits that have been purchased.

No decision has been made, yet. The task force will bring this up for discussion with the city council in early April.

