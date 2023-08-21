Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza welcoming students back to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As students head back to campus this week at Michigan State University, the City of East Lansing is welcoming them back with a celebration.

The city's Moonligyht ExtravaGRANDva will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6-11 p.m.

Participating businesses will line the sidewalks in downtown East Lansing offering student deals, giveaways and entertainment.

“This event provides a great opportunity for students to get to know their downtown, while also providing our businesses and community with an opportunity to welcome students to East Lansing,” said East Lansing Community & Economic Development Specialist Matt Apostle. “Come join us for an unforgettable night of fun in downtown East Lansing!”

Activities planned for the event include:



Live music performances at Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court and Ann Street Plaza, on the west corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues

Games such as inflatable jousting at Albert EL Fresco (Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue) and knockerball at Valley Court Park

Meet and greets with Zeke the Wonderdog and Sparty at Fountain Square on the east corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues

Giveaways of succulent plants at the East Lansing Marriott Plaza, 300 M.A.C. Ave.

A hot dog eating contest hosted by University Weiner, 551 E. Grand River Ave. (located in the 500 Block alleyway)

Students can also participate in the ExtravaGavenger Hunt of downtown businesses. Those who finish the hunt will receive a free t-shirt and be entered into a drawinfg to win AirPods Pro or a 43” Smart TV.

This year’s Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza is hosted by the East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) in partnership with Lansing 5:01, a nonprofit focused on talent attraction and retention in the Greater Lansing region. Sponsors include University Weiner, the Associated Students of Michigan State University and the MSU Residence Halls Association.

MSU students can learn about additional MSU Fall Welcome events here: https://spartanexperiences.msu.edu/fall-welcome/events-fall-welcome/index.html [spartanexperiences.msu.edu].

