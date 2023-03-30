Mini go-karts for kids coming to High Caliber

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Starting Saturday, April 1, High Caliber Karting and Entertainment will have a new attraction for the kiddos.

Mini go-karts will be available for kids ages 5 and up with no height or weight restrictions.

The mini go-karts are similar in build to the regular go-karts the entertainment facility has to offer but go at a slower speed.

Up to 10 mini racers will be allowed on the track at a time. Helmets are a must, and adults are allowed to join kids on the track in their own mini racer. Regular go-karts will not be allowed on the same track as a mini go-karts.

“High Caliber Karting has been the premiere location in Lansing for fun entertainment meant for adults and will continue to be that,” Owner and President Jordan Munsters said. “But we also realize that a lot of parents out there love to have fun with their kids too, and we wanted to offer those parents an activity that their kids would love participating in, so we’re excited to offer the Lansing area child-size go-karts.”

The race is $15 per person and is also available as an activity for birthday parties or regular walk-ins.

Children 5 and up can also participate in Gellyball Blasters, Throwbowling, Pocket Soccer and the arcade.

Adult/Junior go-kart races, Axe Throwing and Rage Rooms are still reserved for those aged 13 and up.

