Mid-Michigan weekend rain causes flooding in Meridian Township and East Lansing neighborhoods

A rainy weekend across Mid-Michigan brought heavy downpours and a host of issues.

Heavy weekend rain flooded roadways and homes across Mid-Michigan.

East Lansing's mayor says the city is working to ensure new developments manage storm water on site.

Officials urge neighbors to avoid flooded areas and report any water issues.

WATCH: Heavy weekend rain floods Mid-Michigan roadways and neighborhoods

Heavy weekend rain floods Mid-Michigan roadways and neighborhoods

In Meridian Township, areas near Nancy Moore Park remained flooded Sunday afternoon, leaving portions of Okemos Road blocked off and a bridge submerged in water.

I met East Lansing Mayor Erik Altmann Sunday. He said while the flooding is visible in roadways, it also impacted many neighbor's homes.

"Right now I’m actually wandering around a detour because one of the trails is flooded right by the drain," Altmann said.

I asked Altmann if there were any problems in the basement of his East Lansing home.

"We had a little bit of water. We usually don’t get any, and so for us to see some water it’d have to be really bad," Altmann said.

I asked Altmann what the city is doing to improve any flooding and drainage issues.

"I’d like to see them spend $100 million on new infrastructure projects but we don’t have that kind of money. What we’re trying to do with new development projects is make sure they handle storm water on site so they don’t contribute to the problem," Altmann said.

Neighbors are urged to avoid flooded roadways and paths, and report any water issues to local officials.

"This problem has been building for a hundred years as we’ve been paving everything and there’s just not enough drainage," Altmann said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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