Mid-Michigan neighbors wake up to fresh snowfall

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After a morning of flurries, Mid-Michigan residents found a layer of white covering their neighborhoods. For some, the snowfall meant taking extra precautions throughout the day.



Evita Gilbert said she doesn't mind the snow itself, but worries about what lies beneath.

"Right now the streets are clear. The only thing I have a problem with is the ice, so I just need to be careful on the ice," Gilbert said.

For others, Sunday's snowfall wasn't just manageable, it was exciting. Lansing resident Terri Bidelman said she looks forward to days like this.

"I love it. It has to come, and if it's gonna be cold it might as well be snow because it's certainly beautiful," Bidelman said.

When asked how the snow impacts her daily routine, Gilbert said it doesn't significantly disrupt her plans.

"So, it's not really hampering me any because I can drive in this. But for some people it might be a little treacherous, especially if the sidewalks aren't clean," Gilbert said.

Bidelman described her excitement when seeing fresh snowfall.

"Oh, I'm excited because I peek out the window right away like a little kid," Bidelman said.

For many neighbors, the winter weather feels even more special with the holiday season approaching.

"Merry Christmas to everybody and I hope everybody will have a nice holiday. Enjoy the snow," Gilbert said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

