HASLETT, Mich — We've been closely following the impact that the pause on food stamp benefits had on our neighbors. Now with payments rolling out in Michigan, I'm asking—do food banks and pantries need extra help to get back to normal?

Local food pantries say they'll continue to need donations to continue their mission.

Neighbors have organized food drives to help.

WATCH: Mid-Michigan Food Banks and Pantries are still in need of donations. Here's how you can help.

Walking into the leasing office at Lakewood Apartments in Haslett, you'll see it at the base of the stairs.

"We can, as a community, help others out," Phillip Meek said.

A box, full of donations headed to a local food pantry. Phillip Meek organized the food drive, now spread out to seven properties managed by the same company. He says he wanted to give back to those in need after seeing the impact that food stamp pauses had on our neighbors.

"One of the things I always think of is that you can't change the world by yourself, but you can make a small dent," Meek said.

Next month, those packs of mac and chees and oatmeal will be joining the pasta, soup, and produce at Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton Counties' food pantry.

Chief Operating Officer Yvonne Sampson says they've stayed busy in recent weeks as SNAP benefit uncertainty continued.

"When there's talk of benefits being removed, or they actually are removed, and there's uncertainty of when or if they're going to be restored, it just creates a lot of anxiety for people because they start to worry," Sampson said.

The shelves in the pantry are currently stocked, but she says they'll always rely on donations to continue their mission of helping those in need.

Back in Haslett, Meek says even though the drive is being run at their complexes, the public can donate as well. You can bring your items you'd like to donate to the drop boxes located at the following complexes:



Lansing Towers in Lansing

Hidden Tree Apartments in East Lansing

Castle Pointe Apartments in East Lansing

Lakewood Apartments in Haslett

Nemoke Trails in Haslett

Burwick Farms in Howell

We previously compiled a list of food banks in Michigan, which you can read here.

