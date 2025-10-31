LIST: Food banks across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Neighbors who need some help affording food can stop by any of Michigan's local food banks.
Discovering reliable access to nutritious food is essential for many families in our neighborhoods.
We have compiled Michigan's local food banks into an interactive map to help neighbors find assistance with ease.
Below you can find information on contact details and addresses of local food banks:
- Food Bank of Eastern Michigan
- 2312 Lapeer Road Flint, MI 48503
- 810-239-4441
- Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank
- P.O. Box 565 1705 Ash Street Ishpeming, MI 49849
- 906-485-4988
- Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Grand Rapids
- 864 West River Center Drive, Comstock Park, MI 49321
- 616-784-3250
- The Manna Food Project
- 291 McBride Park Court Harbor Springs, MI 49740
- 231-347-8852
- Western Upper Peninsula Food Bank
- 926 Dodge Street Houghton, MI 49931
- 906-482-5548
- Food Bank of South Central Michigan
- P.O. Box 408 5451 Wayne Road Battle Creek, MI 49016
- 269-964-3663
- Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Cadillac
- P.O. Box 25 8121 C.E. 34 Road Cadillac, MI 49601
- 231-779-0056
- Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, St. Joseph
- P.O. Box 911 622 Langley Avenue St. Joseph, MI 49085-0911
- 269-983-7260
- Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank, Sault Ste. Marie
- P.O. Box 1187 815 Meridian Street Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
- 906-632-0348
- Mid-Michigan Food Bank
- 2116 Mint Road Lansing, MI 48906
- 517-702-3355
- Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes
- 913 East Alcott Kalamazoo, MI 49001
- 269-343-3663
- Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston
- 5924 Sterling Drive Howell, MI 48843
- 866-453-2637 x331
- Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan
- 2131 Beaufait Detroit, MI 48207
- 313-923-3535
- Forgotten Harvest
- 21800 Greenfield Road Oak Park, MI 48237
- 248-967-1500
- Food Bank: Food Gatherers
- P.O. Box 131037 Ann Arbor, MI 48113
- 734-761-2796
