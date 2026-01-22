Michigan State students brave winter weather to support Iranian freedom protests

EAST LANSING, Mich — About 30 people gathered at The Rock on Michigan State University's campus, braving winter weather to protest against Iran's government and show solidarity with Iranian demonstrators calling for freedom.



A demonstration on MSU's campus aimed to raise awareness about the events in Iran.

One person drove two hours to attend the gathering which saw around 30 people attend.

The demonstration comes as the U.S. and Iran exchange threats this week, escalating tensions between the two nations.

WATCH: MSU STUDENTS RALLY FOR IRANIAN FREEDOM DESPITE COLD WEATHER

MSU students rally for Iranian freedom despite cold weather

Reports from Iran claim thousands have been killed during recent protests against the government. A nationwide internet blackout that has lasted weeks has made it difficult to verify what is happening inside the country.

Mitra Aliabuzar drove two hours from Ann Arbor to participate in the demonstration.

"People of Iran are asking for help. They're asking for some intervention from the free world," Aliabuzar said. "They have tried every option to get rid of this regime and they cannot. They've tried and they've died."

WATCH: MICHIGAN IRANIANS FEAR FOR FAMILIES AMID DEADLY PROTESTS

Michigan Iranians fear for families amid deadly protests

Aliabuzar says most of the world is in the dark about the scale of violence due to the blackout and the country's crackdown on protesters.

Demonstrators hope raising awareness will push governments to take stronger action.

The U.S. and Iran also exchanged threats this week. President Donald Trump said Iran would be wiped from the face of the earth if the country tries to assassinate him. Iranian leaders said it would fire back with everything it has.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.