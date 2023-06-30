Michigan Flyer has partnered with ridesharing company Hytch for easy home transportation

EAST LANSING, Mich. — If you're looking for an easy way to get to the Detroit airport from East Lansing and don't want to worry about parking, then Michigan Flyer has a new service just for you.

They have partnered with rideshare company Hytch, offering a minivan to take passengers from and to their home and the flyer's pickup site outside the Marriott Hotel in downtown East Lansing.

Right now, East Lansing is the only flyer site working with Hytch, but it could be extended throughout the state.

Passengers can purchase tickets for the minivan when buying their Michigan Flyer tickets online. The service is limited to a four mile radius of the pickup site. The service also includes a wheelchair accessible minivan.

