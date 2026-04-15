Michigan attorney general warns of post-storm scams

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding residents to watch out for common post-storm scams as communities clean up from intense storms that moved across the state last night.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center as water levels continue to rise, threatening dams and severe flooding.

The state has information on what to do in the aftermath of flooding on the MIREADY website, including tips on how to recover from a disaster.

Michigan also launched a new website where residents can receive up-to-date information on impacted dams and statewide flooding.

Residents should exercise caution in all flooded areas. Officials advise against wading into or driving through flooded areas, as the depth and condition of the road are not always obvious. People should adhere to all barricades and follow posted detours.

"As communities across Michigan face flood warnings and watches, residents must be prepared. If you live near a flood zone, monitor official updates and sign up for local alerts. Unfortunately, severe weather and flooding often bring out bad actors looking to profit from impacted residents. Before making any repairs, remember to do your homework and know your rights," Nessel said.

Nessel is reissuing four alerts to help consumers know their rights and responsibilities regarding after-the-disaster scams, Michigan towing laws, buying a flood-damaged vehicle, and researching home repair contractors to avoid being scammed.

Affected homeowners often want to repair damage right away to get back to a sense of normalcy. That rush to repair a home can lead otherwise careful consumers to make decisions they would not normally make.

To avoid falling victim to a scam, Nessel advises residents to take time to process what happened and avoid making rash decisions. This is especially true if approached by anyone offering immediate fixes only if their help is accepted right away. Legitimate home repair contractors understand the need to research before paying or signing contracts.

Homeowners should talk to their insurance agent or company and carefully review their policy to determine covered damage and deductible amounts. Nessel recommends writing down questions, answers, and a list of contacts. Knowing what insurance covers helps determine repair budgets and prioritize safety needs.

Residents should do their homework before hiring a home repair contractor. Tips include ensuring the contractor is licensed, insured, well-regarded by friends and neighbors, and has an acceptable complaint history.

Nessel advises getting everything in writing, never paying in cash, and never paying in full upfront. All promises, quotes, and expectations should be in a written contract reviewed carefully before signing. Paying with a credit card is recommended for added protection to dispute charges if repairs are not completed. To ensure work meets expectations, arrange to pay for only part of the work upfront and the rest upon satisfactory completion.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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