Meridian Twp vs. East Lansing: Fire Department car cutting rivalry

The Okemos Home Depot hosted it's annual Great Divide competition on Friday ahead of the rivalry game this weekend.

The Meridian Township and East Lansing Fire Department's faced off in a car cutting competition. Meridian Township came out on top cutting their car in half in just one minute.

The Williamston Marching Band helped people get in the game day spirit by playing the MSU Fight Song in the Home Depot store.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The countdown is on for the big rivalry game where Michigan State will take on second ranked Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. At the Okemos Home Depot, first responders participated in their own rivalry competition for The Great Divide.

“Today we have our our annual carpeting competition and we do this every year,” said Meridian Township Fire Captain Al Diaz.

It's the Meridian Township Fire Department versus East Lansing.

“We always like to challenge ourselves and East Lansing Dire participates in this as well,” Diaz said.

Cutting two old, donated cars in half like what they do in a jaws of life situation. But only one department could win and Meridian Township came out on top for the second year in a row.

“It took us one minute to cut the vehicle in half," Diaz said. "Prep work was big time, which they give us a little bit of time to do some of the prep work on the car, and then we both start at the same time and see who can finish the fastest.”

Diaz said participating in an event like this is fun, but it's the behind the scenes preparation for real life scenarios that really counts.

“We do a lot of training ," Diaz said. "Cutting a car here in one minute, it's not going to be the same if we're out on the field doing the real thing. It may take a little longer, but training is a big part of it along with teamwork.”

While Friday was a little rivalry competition for the two fire departments, Diaz said they're looking forward to the big game Saturday.

“Regardless, it's going to be a great game," Diaz said. "Hopefully the weather's a little better, but let's go Green.”

The event at Home Depot also included vendors, free food and the Williamston High School Marching Band playing the MSU Fight Song in the store.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook