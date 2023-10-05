Meridian Twp. to host fire prevention open house

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — The Meridian Township Fire Department will be holding a Fire Prevention Open House on Saturday, October 7 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Central Fire Station #91.

There will be fire truck tours, fire prevention giveaways, kids activities, fire extinguisher hands-on training, home safety inspection sign ups, donuts, cider and more.

Some activities on this day are weather dependent.

