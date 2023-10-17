Meridian Twp. Police warn of phone scam

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — The Meridian Township Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam going around.

The department says someone is spoofing their telephone number so it appears the call is coming from the police department.

The caller is requesting payment for an outstanding warrant or contempt for missing a court date.

The department says phone and online scams typically follow the same format: tell you there's a problem, demand money to prevent criminal charges and give you a time limit to make a payment.

If you receive a call like this, the department says ask for their name and tell them you'll call them back.

