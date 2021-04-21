Meridian Twp. Police investigating two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township police are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one woman dead on April 17.

Meridian Township Police were dispatched to Mt. Hope Road and Maumee Drive for a crash involving two cars with multiple people injured. A vehicle that was traveling westbound on Mt. Hope Road collided with another vehicle that was pulling out of Glendale Cemetery.

Meridian Township Police were informed on Wednesday one of the victims, 70 year-old Linda Merwin of Mason, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The Meridian Township Police Department were assisted by the Michigan State University Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lansing Police Department. The investigation of this case is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.