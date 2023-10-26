Meridian Twp. Police hosting Halloween open house this weekend

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — If you're looking for a non-spooky way to celebrate Halloween this weekend, Meridian Township has an event for the whole family.

The Meridian Township Police Department will host it's annual Halloween open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Visitors can tour the police department, visit with McGruff the Crime Dog, sit in a patrol car, meet the police canine and win prizes.

There will be Halloween treats, candy bags and glow sticks for kids. The event is free and costumes are encouraged.

