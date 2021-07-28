Meridian Twp. participating in National Night Out

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township will participate in the celebration of National Night Out, America’s Night Out Against Crime on Aug. 3, 2021.

The Meridian Township Police Department will serve as the community hosts as officers join participating neighborhoods in a variety of activities including block parties, parades, and cookouts while heightening crime prevention awareness and enhancing community relations.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and better places to live. National Night Out began in 1984 in an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities. The event takes place in the evening hours on the first Tuesday of August.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information about the “National Night Out” campaign or learning how their neighborhood can become involved can contact Lt. Crane at 517.853.4800.

