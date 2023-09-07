Meridian Twp. hosting listening sessions for residents

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — If you're a resident of Meridian Township and have some ideas for the future of the area, the township board wants to hear from you.

The Meridian Township Board of Trustees will hold six community listening sessions this fall.

Each listening session will begin with a brief overview of current projects, programs and events going on, followed by time for residents to ask questions, voice comments or concerns.

The listening sessions are scheduled as follows:



Tuesday, September 12, 2023 (Precincts 13, 16, 17)

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Bennett Woods Elementary School (2650 Bennett Road, Okemos).

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 (Precincts 2, 3, 4, 5)

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Rayla Elementary School (5645 School Street, Haslett).

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 (Precincts 7, 14, 15, 22)

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Hiawatha Elementary School (1900 Jolly Road, Okemos).

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 (Precincts 18, 19)

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Donley Elementary School (2961 E. Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing).

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 (Precincts 1, 6, 10, 12)

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at the Meridian Township Central Fire Station (5000 Okemos Road, Okemos).

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 (Precincts 8, 9, 11, 20, 21)

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at Cornell Elementary School (4371 Cornell Road, Okemos).



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook