Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Meridian Twp. holding compost bin and rain barrel sale

Meridian Township Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale
Meridian Township, 2023.
Meridian Township Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale.
Meridian Township Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 15:37:44-04

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township is holding a compost bin and rain barrel sale going on now until Aug. 15.

BrandBuilders has partnered with the Okemos High School Earth Club, Hammond Farms, Meridian Marketplace on the Green and a local food pantry for the summer 2023 sale.

Backyard composting is a way to reduce trash going to landfills and allows you to make your own compost. Rain barrels reduce water costs, keeps water clean and provides a natural source of water for plants and gardens while reducing pollutants that enter storm drains.

Bins, barrels and other accessories can be purchased online. Orders must be places by Aug. 15 and picked up on Aug. 19 at Marketplace on the Green.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter