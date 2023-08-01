Meridian Twp. holding compost bin and rain barrel sale

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township is holding a compost bin and rain barrel sale going on now until Aug. 15.

BrandBuilders has partnered with the Okemos High School Earth Club, Hammond Farms, Meridian Marketplace on the Green and a local food pantry for the summer 2023 sale.

Backyard composting is a way to reduce trash going to landfills and allows you to make your own compost. Rain barrels reduce water costs, keeps water clean and provides a natural source of water for plants and gardens while reducing pollutants that enter storm drains.

Bins, barrels and other accessories can be purchased online. Orders must be places by Aug. 15 and picked up on Aug. 19 at Marketplace on the Green.

