Meridian Township Trader Joe's on track; asking for two signs instead of one

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Trader Joe's in Meridian Township is on schedule, and developers will be at the township's next Zoning Board of Appeals meeting for an exemption request.

Developers have requested an exemption to the township's zoning laws to allow to signs on the building compared to one. One sign would be located on the northern side of the building and one on the southern side to make the location of the entrance clearer for shoppers.

"Allowing for the permitted western elevation wall sign to be relocated to the south elevation will ensure traffic moving north to south will have adequate signage, and when included with the east and west traffic along Grand River, allows all directions will be provided safe and adequate signage," the memo says.

If denied, the developer would not be allowed to have a sign on the southside of the building and the developer wrote that would lead to "inadequate signage that will negatively impact traffic patterns, the use of the site, and the branding at this Meridian Township location."

Despite the exemption request, the 13,500-square-foot grocery store is under way with the demolition of the Golden Wok restaurant off of Grand River Ave. and on track to open in spring of 2023.

Next steps include the township issuing a building permit and approval from the Ingham County Drain Commissioner's office.

The exemption request for the two signs will be considered at Wednesday night's meeting at 6:30 p.m.

