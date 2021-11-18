Meridian Township teenager found safe

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Milo Takahashi, a Meridian Township teenage who has been missing for four days, was found safe on Wednesday, according to Meridian Township Police.

Takahashi had last been seen Saturday in the East Lansing-Okemos area.

The Meridian Township Police are not releasing any additional information about Takahashi's disappearance or recovery at this time.

Takahashi's family said they didn't want to discuss the events publicly until they speak with an attorney and are asking for privacy at this time.

