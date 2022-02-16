Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies following fall

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township Supervisor Ron Styka died following a fall on Thursday.

Township Manager Frank Walsh made the announcement at the beginning of Tuesday night's meeting, saying Styka's family asked that the meeting go on as planned.

Styka was elected to the township board in 2012. He was serving his second four-year term as supervisor.

"I personally just want to thank Ron for everything that he gave to this community because his unbridled love of Meridian Township and his family will live on," Walsh said.

Styka grew up in Detroit and graduated from he University of Michigan Law School. He spent 40 years working for the Attorney General's Office.

Before his time with Meridian Township, Styka served on the Okemos Public Schools Board of Education for close to 20 years.

"The list goes on and on how much that this gentleman gave to this community and his family," Walsh said.

