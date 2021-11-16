Meridian Township police seek help finding missing teen

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Meridian Township police are asking for help locating a missing teenage boy.

Milo Takahashi was last seen on Saturday in the East Lansing - Okemos area wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and red and white Jordan shoes.

He is 5 foot 5 inches and 130 pounds with brown hair to his shoulders and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Milo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853-4800.

