Meridian Township narrowly votes to allow recreational marijuana shops in primary election

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After Tuesday's primary election, Meridian Township voters have narrowly decided to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries to open.

The ballot proposal failed with the no votes prevailing by just 14 votes, according to Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh and the unofficial election results .

A group of citizens filed a petition with 1,100 signatures to put the proposal on the ballot asking the township to opt out of recreational dispensaries.

Voters were asked to vote yes if they wanted the shops to stay out of the township and vote no if they did want the shops.

Walsh said the number of votes that caused this millage to fail shows how divided the township is on recreational marijuana shops, and he said the discussion isn't over yet.

“We’re going to take our time, we’re going to wait for the results, if they’re going to be certified by the election commission, and then it jumps to the township board to decide what to do through the process," Walsh said. "Also, we have a petition that’s been submitted to put this on the ballot again in November, and this came from the pro marijuana group. So, there’s a lot of moving pieces here and we’re going to take our time, be methodical and do it right.”

