Meridian Township Municipal Building to undergo renovations

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Starting April 24, a majority of the Meridian Township Municipal Building will be closed for renovation.
Renovations include removing wallpaper, paint, replacing carpet and upgraded office furniture.
During this time, team members will be relocation to different locations in the township including the police department, the service center, Bennett Road and in-person services will still be available in the town hall room of the Municipal Building.
The following services and offices will be in these buildings:
Municipal Building - 5151 Marsh Road
- Utility & Tax Payments
- Assessing Questions
- All Permitting (Building/Planning/Public Works)
- Communications
- Township Treasurer
- Code Enforcement
Police Department - 5151 Marsh Road (Next Door to the Municipal Building)
- Township Supervisor
- Township Manager's Office
- Director of Human Resources
- Planning Staff
- Meridian Cares
- Director of Community Planning & Development
- Director of Operations & Project Management
2630 Bennett Road (Adjacent to 2|42 Church)
- Township Clerk's Office
- Election Questions
- Finance Director
- Director of Neighborhoods & Economic Development
- Township Assessor
- Information Technology (IT)
Meridian Township Service Center - 2100 Gaylord C. Smith Court
- Deputy Township Manager
- Engineering
- Parks & Recreation Department (this is their permanent location)
Renovations are expected to be complete by Oct. 2.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.