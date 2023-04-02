Meridian Township Municipal Building to undergo renovations

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Starting April 24, a majority of the Meridian Township Municipal Building will be closed for renovation.

Renovations include removing wallpaper, paint, replacing carpet and upgraded office furniture.

During this time, team members will be relocation to different locations in the township including the police department, the service center, Bennett Road and in-person services will still be available in the town hall room of the Municipal Building.

The following services and offices will be in these buildings:

Municipal Building - 5151 Marsh Road



Utility & Tax Payments

Assessing Questions

All Permitting (Building/Planning/Public Works)

Communications

Township Treasurer

Code Enforcement

Police Department - 5151 Marsh Road (Next Door to the Municipal Building)



Township Supervisor

Township Manager's Office

Director of Human Resources

Planning Staff

Meridian Cares

Director of Community Planning & Development

Director of Operations & Project Management

2630 Bennett Road (Adjacent to 2|42 Church)



Township Clerk's Office

Election Questions

Finance Director

Director of Neighborhoods & Economic Development

Township Assessor

Information Technology (IT)

Meridian Township Service Center - 2100 Gaylord C. Smith Court



Deputy Township Manager

Engineering

Parks & Recreation Department (this is their permanent location)

Renovations are expected to be complete by Oct. 2.

