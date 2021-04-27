Meridian Township looking for local artists to create a sculpture for Marketplace on the Green

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Twp. is seeking proposals from artists, designers, sculptors, fabricators, etc. to create a commissioned public art sculpture for Marketplace at the Green.

Marketplace on the Green, 1995 Central Park Dr., is the new Meridian Farmers Market which is held two days a week. The art would be installed in the area around the Marketplace Plaza.

The sculpture can be any medium but must be free-standing and large enough to be highly visible and identifiable. The sculpture needs to be durable and able to hold up to a high-traffic environment, potential vandalism, and extreme weather conditions.

The sculpture will represent the identity of Meridian Township and be a source of pride for the citizens and community. Submissions should complement the existing atmosphere and built environment.

ART CONCEPTS:

The township also has the idea to create a "selfie destination" encouraging photography for social media using Meridian and Lansing's hashtags, #primemeridian and #lovelansing, with a goal of becoming one of the most tagged locations in the region.

Another idea is "useable art" such as swings, seating areas, or other structures that serve as multi-purpose, interactive artwork.

The township is hoping to incorporate the themes of the Marketplace activities such as farming, food, the environment, dogs, walking, or cycling in the art.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

The project budget shall not exceed $10,000 for an artist or team of collaborating artists. That budget includes the artist fee, supplies, installation, travel-related expenses, and other associated costs.

Artists can submit up to five proposals and must currently live in Clinton, Eaton, or Ingham Counties.

There are no artistic theme requirements. The sculpture must be visible to motorists and pedestrians traveling along Central Park Drive. The sculpture will serve as a visual landmark and should be distinctive through the use of design, color, etc., and must be suitable for public viewing of all ages.

All proposals must be submitted by email to bids@meridian.mi.us or by mail to Meridian Township Clerk Deborah Guthrie by 3:00 P.M., Thursday, May 20, 2021.

For more information or questions please contact Jane Greenway at 517.853.4610 or greenway@meridian.mi.us .

