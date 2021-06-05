Meridian Township issues burn ban until further notice

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township has issued a burn ban starting Saturday at noon and continuing until further notice.

"The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has Meridian Township in the highest fire risk category of 'extreme' for at least the next two to three days. Low moisture drought conditions coupled with low humidity levels near 30 percent and forecasted increasing winds are all contributing to our increased fire risk," said Meridian Township Fire Inspector Tavis Millerov in a statement.

Residents are advised to use extreme caution when discarding smoking materials, using motorized or powered lawn equipment near dry vegetation and grilling or cooking over dry grassy areas. These have potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire.

This ban affects all current recreational fire permits and rural residential permits. New permits will not be issued until after the ban is lifted.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Meridian Township Fire Department non-emergency number at (517) 853-4700. If it is an emergency, please dial 911.

