NeighborhoodsEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Meridian Township investigating widespread water outage

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jun 23, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Meridian Township is investigating a widespread water outage due to a water main break at Haslett and Park Lake roads.

The township originally reported that the residents of the Old English Estates off Thihart Road, Grand River Avenue and Cornell Woods Subdivision were experiencing a water outage.

After further investigation, the township discovered that the water issue was more widespread and discovered the water main break.

"Many residents are without water, while others are experiencing low pressure," Meridian Township said on Twitter. "Please note we are working on resolving the issue."

Ingham County Road Department Public Information Coordinator Kellie Knauff said their will be an emergency road closure of Park Lake Road from Haslett to Merritt roads to fix the water main break. The road will be closed until further notice.

