Meridian Township hosts Love a Park Day

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township is hosting their annual Love a Park Day on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Love a Park Day gives volunteers a chance to spread their love to the township parks, trails, land preserves and other public spaces and get them ready for the warmer weather.

This event is for families, community groups or individuals interested in helping clean up.

Tasks include planting flowers, mulch ground and gardens, picking up trash, weeding and raking baseball infields and removing invasive species.

Locations for clean up include:



Hillbrook Park (1751 Lake Lansing Rd., Haslett)

Harris Nature Center (3998 Van Atta Rd., Okemos)

Hartrick Park (3685 Hulett Rd., Okemos)

Nancy Moore Park (1960 Gaylord C. Smith Ct., Haslett)

Central Park (5151 Marsh Rd., Okemos)

Eastgate Park (4203 Meridian Rd., Okemos)

Marketplace on the Green (1995 Central Park Dr., Okemos)

Those interested in signing up are asked to register here to be assigned to a specific location.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook