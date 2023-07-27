Watch Now
Meridian Township hosting Summer Green Fair this weekend

Mikayla Temple
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 14:39:24-04

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township residents are invited to learn more about ways to make their households greener at the Summer Green Fair this weekend.

The Summer Green Fair is happening this Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meridian Township Farmers Market.

Attendees can learn from local vendors about eco-friendly opportunities, including:

  • Electric vehicles, bicycles and yard tools
  • Local green initiatives
  • Solar Power Options
  • Recycling tips
  • Stormwater educational activities

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/GreenFairJuly29.

