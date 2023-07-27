Meridian Township hosting Summer Green Fair this weekend

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township residents are invited to learn more about ways to make their households greener at the Summer Green Fair this weekend.

The Summer Green Fair is happening this Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Meridian Township Farmers Market.

Attendees can learn from local vendors about eco-friendly opportunities, including:



Electric vehicles, bicycles and yard tools

Local green initiatives

Solar Power Options

Recycling tips

Stormwater educational activities

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/GreenFairJuly29.

