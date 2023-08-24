Meridian Township hosting first Pride celebration this weekend

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township is hosting its first Pride event Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion.

The townships aims to recognize, celebrate and bring together the township’s diverse LGBTQIA+ community with activities throughout the evening including:



3 – 4 p.m. | 5k Fun Run/Walk

To register, please visit recreation.meridian.mi.us and navigate to the “Special Events” tab. Registration ends on Thursday, Aug. 24.

4 p.m. | Introductory Remarks by Rep. Julie Brixie

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) Arts & Crafts, Book Check-Outs, and Library Card Sign Up

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Free Wedding Services at Meridian Historical Village Gazebo | Provided by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum

4 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Art Vendors and Advocacy Resources

4 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Food Vendors Available

Tantay Peruvian Cuisine and From Scratch Food Truck

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Beer Garden Open

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Proud Puppy Pageant

Interested participants should contact Brian (Raven) Shorkey.

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Patsy Cline Tribute Performance by Mikki Prost

This event will feature The Time Traveling DJs, as well as FOX 47’s Deb Hart and Bob Hoffman serving as Meridian Pride’s live MCs.

Sponsors include Lansing Area Federal Credit Union (LAFCU), Soldan’s Pet Supplies, Meridian Economic Development Corporation, Topher’s Paw Co., Automotive Maintenance + Repair, Biggby Coffee (4756 Marsh Road), Michigan Running Foundation, Plantae Treasures, Strange Matter Coffee, and Meridian Township Supervisor Patricia Herring Jackson.

Additional Information for Free Wedding Services Performed by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum:



Free marriage ceremonies will be performed from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Meridian Historical Village Gazebo.

Couples wishing to have marriage ceremonies performed by Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum will first need to obtain a marriage license through the Ingham County Clerk’s Office (341 S. Jefferson Street, Mason). This can be done in-person or online.

Please visit https://bit.ly/45mNDDp for more information on how to obtain a marriage license. After the application has been submitted, there is a 3-day waiting period before the license can be picked up.

Once the marriage license has been obtained, couples will need to schedule a ceremony time prior to the event. This can be done by calling the Ingham County Clerk’s Office at 517.676.7201 or by visiting their office in-person.

For questions about Meridian Pride marriage ceremonies, please contact the Ingham County Clerk’s Office at 517.676.7201 or visit in-person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event will be free and open to the public. Free parking will be available in the Meridian Mall parking lot.

