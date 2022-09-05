Meridian Township Fire Department receives FEMA grant for paramedics

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township paramedics will soon be able to receive additional training thanks to federal and non-federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Meridian Township Fire Department was awarded $132,327.27 in federal funds and $13,232.73 in non-federal funds, for a total of $145,560.

Earlier this year, the fire department applied for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grants to fund paramedic training for new and part-time employees.

The purpose of the program is to protect the health and safety of the public and firefighting personnel against fire and fire related hazards.

“Over the past two years, the fire department has explored different ways of recruiting and retaining employees due to the significant paramedic shortage in the country,” stated Fire Chief Michael Hamel. “We are thrilled with the news as these grant funds will help alleviate the effects of the shortage over the next several years.”

The application consisted of three years of department data, and FEMA determined the townships application was consistent with the program's purpose.

The grant is for a two-year period and will fund paramedic training for two current employees and two future employees.

