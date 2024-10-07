Meridian Township Fire Department hosts fire prevention open house

The Meridian Township Fire Department hosted an open house to educate neighbors on fire prevention and safety.

This year's theme focused on fire detectors and "making them work for you".

Watch the video above to see how neighbors participated in National Fire Prevention Week.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Even I have learned a lot of lessons today” Said Erin Cornett.

On Sunday, neighbors came out to take a look at fire equipment, participate in hands-on lessons, and educate themselves on fire prevention.

Erin Cornett brought her kids to take part in the open house.

“We wanted to come out and just show the kids the trucks we wanted to learn about fire safety in our home.” Said Cornett.

Meridian Township Fire Marshall Tavis Millerov says prevention of fire plays a key role for the department.

“We always want to make sure that we’re trying to be at the forefront of prevention, the old adage, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, It’s a lot easier for us to prevent a fire than for somebody to deal with the aftermath or even us going in to put it out.” Said Millerov.

Fire Prevention Week has a new theme every year, and this year the focus was on fire detectors and making them work for you.

“Make sure that they're working, make sure that you're testing them, make sure that if you have a certain disability, that you know that there are resources out there, that there are people, places, or organizations that you can access in order to get different types of smoke alarms.” Said Millerov.

For mothers like Cornett, lessons like these are vital to keeping their kids safe while having some fun with their neighborhood first responders.

“Especially around an age where they start to have more independence, and they start to roam around the house. I think it's really important because an accident could happen anywhere and we just want to make sure our kids have an understanding of what to do in an emergency situation.” Said Cornett

“We’ve had some fun putting on a couple of outfits, and spraying some fire extinguishers, so it’s just been a good day.” Said Cornett.

