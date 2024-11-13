Meridian Township considering new locations for future Senior Center

Meridian Township's Senior Center, currently located in Chippewa Middle School, is set to be demolished when renovations to the building are complete.

The Township is working to build a new center, and is considering three properties to build the center on.

Video shows Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson detailing what each property could bring to the project.

Wednesday, I stopped by the current Meridian Township Senior Center and saw neighbors enjoying themselves. Playing cards and socializing. But they may not be able to do that at this location for much longer.

In just a few years, the Meridian Township Senior Center will be demolished as part of the Okemos Schools bond project. As the clock ticks toward the demolition, the Township is considering multiple options for the center's new home.

"We've been working on getting a senior or senior community center in place for a couple of years now," Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson said.

I caught up with Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson to talk about the three locations proposed to the Township.

We first told you about plans to reutilize empty space at the Meridian Mall for the center back in April, but Hendrickson says the price tag has deterred the township.

"It was a little more expensive than we were willing to spend," he said.

So, while keeping that option on the back burner, the Township is considering two other properties.

"One of the options that we're looking at for the Senior or Senior Community Center is a property that Meridian Township already owns," Hendrickson said. "And that's our Central Fire Station property."

Hendrickson tells me some of the bonuses to this property include zero acquisition costs, lowering the overall price tag for constructing the center, and its location being near the Township's municipal building and along CATA bus routes.

The other property, located along Grand River Avenue, is currently a driving range. Hendrickson says while it comes with a hefty price tag of more than $4 million, this property could be used by the township for more than just the new center.

"It's a much larger parcel than the central fire station property," he said. "It has areas that we could conserve as land preserves for years to come."

Hendrickson tells me while they're far from having a true number for the project, the cost will be a big factor in the final proposals brought to the Township Board this spring.

