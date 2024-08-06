Meridian Township Board Race: Meet Candidate Nickolas Lentz

Last week, we introduced you to the three incumbent candidates for Meridian Township Trustee.

Video shows Nickolas Lentz sharing his goals for his potential term on the Township Board.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Last week, we showed you the incumbent candidates for the Meridian Township Board. Now, we're taking a look at the potential newcomers.

29-year-old Nickolas Lentz has called Meridian Township home since graduating from Michigan State in 2017.

He says he's had an interest in public service for some time, and says if elected to the board, he'd like to listen to township residents, and continue to grow the community and make sure its set up for long-term success.

"I think there's a real opportunity to plan for responsible growth in the township," Lentz said. "Whether that be residential or commercial. And really just try and make sure that Meridian Township is great 40 years from now to help serve my community any way that I can."

You can watch Lentz's full interview below.

WATCH: Full interview with Meridian Township Trustee candidate Nickolas Lentz

I reached out to candidates Milton Scales and Roger Taylor for interviews as well. Scales declined the opportunity, and I did not hear back from Taylor before this story aired.

