Meet the Candidates: Meridian Township Trustees Trezise, Wilson, and Sundland

One race on the August 6 primary ballot in our neighborhoods is the Meridian Township Board.

Peter Trezise, Marna Wilson, Kathy Ann Sundland are incumbent candidates seeking re-election to the board.

Video shows each of the three candidates sharing some of what they'd like to see continue in the township if they are re-elected.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

An important race in my neighborhood is for the Meridian Township Trustees. I took some time to meet some of the candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

Three of those on the ballot currently serve on the township board and are seeking re-election. Peter Trezise is one of the three. He says he'd like to continue the progress the township has made if he's re-elected, like paying off retirement debt and continuing to grow staffing for the police and fire departments.

"Last year we were down to about 30 officers in the police force out of 42 authorized," Trezise said. "And since then the board passed an incentive program to raise wages for both the police and fire, and now we're up at 39 officers in roughly 9 months."

WATCH BELOW: Full interview with Peter Trezise

Trustee Marna Wilson shared the same point about police staffing, but also mentioned other areas she'd like to see the township continue to move forward with.

"We embrace the concept of ensuring that we're environmentally principled," Wilson said. "We have very little land left to develop in Meridian Township, and most of that land has wetlands or water features that we want to protect."

WATCH BELOW: Full interview with Marna Wilson

Kathy Sundland wants to continue developing a downtown to boost the neighborhood's appeal far and wide.

"We want to hold out and have our vision implemented as far as doing the walkable community and having little coffee shops, restaurants, and bars," Sundland said. "And we want Okemos to be a destination."

WATCH BELOW: Full interview with Kathy Sundland

We'll hear from some new challengers on Monday.

