Meridian Township ballot recount to be held Sept. 1 through Sept. 2

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township's recreational marijuana shop proposal that was on the August primary ballot will officially undergo a recount Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.

Last week, an Okemos resident paid $1,100 to request a recount for the township's 22 in-person precincts and 22 absentee precincts.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said a recount couldn't be scheduled until all election results were certified by the Board of Canvassers and see if any state candidate filed for a statewide recount within 48 hours of that certification.

Since no state candidate filed for a recount, Byrum was able to schedule the recount in Meridian Township, which will take place in September at the community room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

The recreational marijuana shop proposal failed by just 12 votes allowing recreational shops in the township.

Byrum told FOX 47 News last week she doesn't believe the outcome will change.

This recount will cost the township around $13,000.

Those who'd like to be involved in the hand recount process can fill out this form.

The position will be paid an hourly rate determined by the Ingham County Board of Canvassers when the recount starts. You do not have to be a Meridian Township resident to participate.

