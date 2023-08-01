Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Meridian Senior Center hosting first Euchre tournament fundraiser

Meridian Senior Center Euchre Tournament
Meridian Township, 2023.
Meridian Senior Center Euchre Tournament.
Meridian Senior Center Euchre Tournament
Posted at 3:38 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 15:38:40-04

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Grab your deck of cards because the Meridian Township Senior Center is hosting its first Euchre tournament fundraiser Friday, Aug. 25.

Festivities include a 50/50 drawing, light snacks and refreshments and, of course, Euchre.

Tickets are $15 per person if purchase before Aug. 4 and $20 per person after that date.

Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and games begin at 6 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter