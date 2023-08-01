Meridian Senior Center hosting first Euchre tournament fundraiser

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Grab your deck of cards because the Meridian Township Senior Center is hosting its first Euchre tournament fundraiser Friday, Aug. 25.

Festivities include a 50/50 drawing, light snacks and refreshments and, of course, Euchre.

Tickets are $15 per person if purchase before Aug. 4 and $20 per person after that date.

Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and games begin at 6 p.m.

