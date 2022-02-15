Meridian police reduce hours in Williamstown Twp. due to staffing shortage

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — The Meridian Township Police Department has cut patrol hours for Williamstown Township, due to staffing shortages.

The new contract that went into effect in January reduced the number of dedicated hours Meridian Police guarantee the township from 80 per week to 40.

According to a Meridian Twp. memo, the 2022 police budget allows for 41 officers, but the township only has 35.

After working with Williamstown Twp. supervisor Wanda Bloomquest, they came to the agreement to reduce the hours and renew the contract through 2024.

Meridian Twp. police are still required to respond to calls. If staffing increases, they may increase the number of hours back to 80.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook