Meridian police reduce hours in Williamstown Twp. due to staffing shortage

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
The Meridian Twp. Municipal Building located at 5151 Marsh Rd.
Meridian Township employees will get to choose a day to work from home uner new 'Four and One" plan
Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 15, 2022
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — The Meridian Township Police Department has cut patrol hours for Williamstown Township, due to staffing shortages.

The new contract that went into effect in January reduced the number of dedicated hours Meridian Police guarantee the township from 80 per week to 40.

According to a Meridian Twp. memo, the 2022 police budget allows for 41 officers, but the township only has 35.

After working with Williamstown Twp. supervisor Wanda Bloomquest, they came to the agreement to reduce the hours and renew the contract through 2024.

Meridian Twp. police are still required to respond to calls. If staffing increases, they may increase the number of hours back to 80.

Mikayla Temple

