Meridian Motorfest returns to Okemos this weekend

OKEMOS, Mich. — High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is hosting their second annual Meridian Motorfest on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be over 60 trophies to win for different classes, 13 of which will have top three awards for classes like best domestic, supercar or sickest paint. The single class winners will have all sorts of cars entering, from fan favorite and best in show to more silly categories like most likely to break down or furthest distance traveled.

There will also be six contests throughout the event: loudest exhaust, loudest stereo, most articulation, most power via a mobile Dyno, biggest fireball and a car limbo.

Other activities include a car smash, monster truck rides, and photo opportunities on the local fire trucks, while also offering different food trucks, a Beer Side-by-Side, and Monster Energy Drink sampling booth.

High Caliber will also be offering their All Access Day Pass at a discount of $50 to enjoy all the activities that are available in High Caliber Karting.

“The Meridian Motorfest was started in 2021 to open up an opportunity for people to start gathering in an outdoor space after COVID rocked the automotive community gatherings,” stated Committee President, Jordan Munsters. “Automotive groups have helped people learn skills, connect, and keep the youth busy and out of trouble. The community of car enthusiasts are a global family that has roots running deep. With gatherings shut down, those within this community felt lost. Connection was missing in their lives. Our first year of this festival, we had people in tears seeing one another for the first time in over a year. Seeing people go from isolation to laughing with their friends at the activities all while raising money for a local charity made it a no brainer to continue this event year after year.”

The Motorfest is free and open to all ages.

