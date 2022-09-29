Meridian Heritage Festival happening this Saturday

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — Meridian Township is hosting their annual Meridian Heritage Festival Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meridian Historical Village and Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center.

This family friendly event will celebrate the community's history with a day of entertainment, demonstrations, games and exhibits from Native American and early American cultures including: children's games, children's fishing at the pond, cross stitching, rug hooking, inkle loom weaving, candle making, drop spinning, sewing and beading demonstrations, drumming and singing and sweetgrass braiding.

The 7th Michigan Company B Volunteer Infantry will give a Civil War reenactment presentation.

Special guests will include the Cross Roads Basket Weavers, Zachariah Chandler – first person narrative, Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center, Meridian Garden Club and Capital Area District Libraries.

Admission to the event is free and all historic village buildings and the Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center will be open to the public.

There will also be food including the “Anishinaabe Meejim" Native American food truck and “Gator’s Grill” pulled pork and BBQ food items for sale.

Schedule of Events:

10 - 10:15 a.m. - Welcoming Ceremony, Flag Raising, Native Prayer

Smudging Ceremony to follow prayer at Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center

10 - 10:45 a.m. - Civil War reenactment by the 7th Michigan Company B Volunteer Infantry

10:45 a.m. – Drumming/Singing – Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center

10 a.m. - noon - Fiddler at the Chapel

10 a.m. - noon- Candle Making

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Accordion Player at Gazebo

Noon – Sweetgrass Braiding and Beading Demonstrations – Nokomis Display Tent

Noon - 1 p.m. - Cupcake Walk

1 - 3 p.m. - Vintage Base Ball Game – Chelsea Monitors vs. Lansing Capitals Vintage Base Ball Clubs – Cracker Jacks and bottled water for sale during the game!

3 - 4 p.m. - Civil War reenactment by the 7th Michigan Company B Volunteer Infantry

This family friendly celebration is hosted by Friends of Historic Meridian, Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center and Meridian Township Parks and Recreation. For additional information about the event or to learn more about the Friends of Historic Meridian, visit the Meridian Historical Village Website.

