Meridian Company plans to build larger facility on East Saginaw Highway

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — The Meridian Company is planning to expand with a new building on East Saginaw Highway.

The plumbing and bathroom remodeling company wants to construct a 31,555 square foot building on five acres.

Meridian Township's community and planning economic director Tim Schmitt says the company has outgrown their current space and township leaders hope to keep the company in the township.

“It's a pretty low key business, they don't have pollution, they don't have a bunch of discharge, there's a lot of processing that goes on on site, it's really more of a design center slash construction, yard type facility that is very high end, it's very nice," said Schmitt. "These are the kind of light industrial uses that you want to see in a community like ours that has a limited amount of industrial space, in the township itself and so we do our best to try and support businesses like this and keep them around.”

The planning commission recommended approving the special use permit. If the township board approves the permit, construction is expected to begin this summer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook