Haslett celebrates Memorial Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. — American Legion Post 269 held their annual Memorial Day Celebration on Monday. Many veterans came out to the event, including World War II Vet Henry Nelson.

“Memorial Day, means a little something to me and I remember back when it was Decoration day and we didn’t too much with it, but after that, I learned that my brother in law passed away in the war and then memorial day started to mean something to me,” Nelson said.

The celebration has been a tradition for decades.

“It’s just very important for us to remember the service of our fallen vets that fought in all wars,” said John Meka with American Legion. “They afforded us our constitutional rights and liberty, and for us to live in the free nation which is the greatest nation on Earth.”

Each year, the event starts with a ceremony in front of the World War II Memorial in Haslett.

“There’s names on there all of the vets from our community who have passed away while in combat,” Meka said.

And each name means something to someone.

“ I just want to thank and think about the families, the parents and wives of those guys who served,” said Vietnam vet Fred Szedlak. “Some of them never got to see their families again after serving.I know they’re looking down on their families and I hope their families can get a peace of mind and carry on with their lives.”

The celebration wrapped up with a barbecue. Several veterans said they would serve all over again because of the love they have for this country.

“We have a country with a lot of problems, but it’s still the best country in the world, appreciate it,” Nelson said.

