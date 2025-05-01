Meet the finalists for East Lansing's next police chief

East Lansing has been searching for a new Chief of Police since May of 2024, when former Chief Kim Johnson resigned.

The City has narrowed its finalists to four, and hopes to extend an offer to one of them by the end of May.

Video shows thoughts from the four finalists as they spoke with neighbors at a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday.

I've been following the ELPD's search for a police chief since it began nearly a year ago. And on Wednesday, I was at the Hannah Community Center as finalists for the position met with neighbors for the first time.

The search began last spring, when then-Police Chief Kim Johnson resigned. That was following an investigation into an internal complaint made against Johnson.

Now, almost a year later, the city has narrowed its choices down to four following a national search.

One of the names is familiar to the ELPD.

In addition to her current position as interim Chief, Jennifer Brown has spent time with Michigan State's Department of Police and Public Safety. She says she hopes to maintain work that's already being done in the ELPD if selected for the permanent position.

"I will continue to focus on building relationships, collaboration, and mutual respect with officers, employees and the community," Brown said. "Many of you who are residents here tonight."

Nathaniel Clark, who served as a Chief of Police in Georgia, says he emphasizes the importance of the community when it comes to public safety.

"I tell my staff all the time that safety is not something that we do for the community," Clark said. "Safety is something that we achieve with the community."

Earl Morrison has served in multiple leadership positions in police departments in Texas, and agreed with the thoughts about the community's importance.

"That's the goal, I think, in all of our policing efforts, is that we serve you where you are and we know what that looks like, and the better I understand you, the better I understand how to serve you and the better the police department, the city, and everybody else can serve you," Morrison said.

Shane Ginnan has spent time as a police chief in Indiana, and mentioned that East Lansing intrigued him because he feels he can offer a lot to the department.

"If I see something that interests me and I feel like I can make an impact, and I can bring my knowledge and my experience to that and make it better, then I want to do that," Ginnan said.

City Manager Robert Belleman tells me that the finalists will move on to their final interviews on Thursday, and the city hopes to have an offer extended to their choice by the end of May.

