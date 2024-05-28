East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson Resigns

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM)- East Lansing City Manager Robert Bellman announced East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson's resignation in a press release on Tuesday, May 28, more than a week after Johnson's last day, Monday, May 20.

Johnson had been on paid administration leave since April 11, when an internal complaint sparked an investigation by the city attorney.

Johnson started with ELPD in 1982. He retired as a captain in 2012 and returned as Chief on October 5, 2020.

According to the press release, Deputy Chief Chad Pride has been named interim police chief, effective immediately. Pride has been with the ELPD since January 2000.

The release says The City of East Lansing has started the search for a permanent chief of police.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook