Meet Meridian Townships new Police Chief Rick Grillo

A new top cop in Meridian Township

Rick Grillo promoted to Police Chief

Grillo follows former Police Chief Ken Plaga

Meridian Township has a new top cop, but he's no stranger to the community or the police station.

“Here we are 20 plus years later still in the area,” said Chief Rick Grillo.

Grillo with the Meridian Township Police Department recently had a title change.

“I was promoted to captain and now I'm the Chief,” Grillo said.

But he's been with the police department for many years holding many different roles.

“Became a field training officer in I think 2005 and then I was moved into the investigations unit, and I was in investigations for three years," Grill said. "After I came out, I was assigned back to road patrol, then I went back through as a D.A.R.E. officer for a year assigned to the Haslett schools. Then I was promoted to sergeant. After I was promoted to sergeant I was promoted to lieutenant and put in charge of the services division.”

Originally from Grand Haven, Grillo came to the area for love.

“I was actually chasing a girl, my wife," Grillo said. "She headed this way during college to go to school at MSU and I had just graduated from the police academy at Grand Valley State. I decided to come this way, just to I guess, be with her.”

Finding not only love in a person, but in an area and a job.

“We fell in love with this community and I fell in love with this police department,” Grillo said.

Grillo follows former Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga who was in the position for 28 years before retiring.

Grillo said Plaga and other former police chiefs have gotten the department on the right track and he hopes to continue on that track.

“If it's not broke, why fix it," Grillo said. "We've got fantastic people who work here, so we're just going to continue on our mission of making sure that we keep the community safe and always making sure that the community comes first.”

For now he's continuing to reflect on his new title and the people that helped him get there.

“I feel very blessed to have this opportunity," Grillo said. "I'd like to take just a second to thank the township Board of Trustees, Supervisor Jackson, and especially Township Manager Frank Walsh. They were all very instrumental in this appointment and I'm very grateful to all of them.”

