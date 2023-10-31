Meet Kerry Ebersole Singh: East Lansing City Council Candidate

Kerry Ebersole Singh is one of eight candidates running for an open East Lansing city council seat in the November election.

Ebersole Singh said her top two priorities is stabilizing the workforce and leading smart economic development in the region.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a crowded race for the November election in East Lansing with three open city council seats. There are some big issues for the city to address. Over the course of the next week, we will be introducing you to all eight candidates with a series of four questions.

The fourth candidate is Kerry Ebersole Singh.

Background:

Ebersole Singh has been a resident of East Lansing since attending Michigan State University in 1995 now living with her husband and raising a family in the city.

She is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Solutions and Engagement Officer for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Previously, she launched the Office of Sixty by 30 in the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, served as the Chair of the MI STEM Council, lead the Protect Michigan Commission and the "Be Counted 2020" census campaign.

While this is her first run for government in East Lansing, Ebersole Singh's husband, Sam Singh, served as East Lansing Mayor and is now a Michigan Senator.

Question & Answer:

Q: What would be your top two priorities if elected to city council?

A: "First and foremost, I'm running because East Lansing is not where it needs to be and we've got to roll up our sleeves and get some work done.

First and foremost, we need to stabilize our workforce within city government. As many know, we pay the highest taxes in the region and we really need to ensure that our city services are protected and delivering at an optimal level, as well as really being aggressive at any grant opportunities. So, first and foremost, is that workforce. And then secondly, I think we have a huge opportunity to really emerge and collectively with the region come together and lead smart economic development. It's a really exciting time, outside the headlines that we're seeing about Michigan State University. There's tremendous research and development and academic programs that are really powering the state and the globe, and we need to really pull together some of those assets to support our community and grow, and really provide offerings to our multi-generational community that we have here in East Lansing."

Q: The turnover rate in the city has been high the last few years. What would you do as a council member to encourage employees to stay in the city?

A: "First and foremost, this is part of my day job for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. I'm Executive Vice President, charged with leading our talent solutions work for the states. I work with employers across the state about how to retain and recruit employees. And I think first and foremost we have to have a sound understanding and rebuild trust with the existing staff. I think we have a good awareness of what we need to fill but we have to be really creative about some recruitment strategies. A lot of employees through the pandemic, it's been well talked about in terms of they want to be a part of a culture and a part of implementing a vision that they believe in. So I think that we really need to help from a council level working in partnership with the city manager to provide that and really get rigorous about our city workforce."

Q: Affordable housing and student housing are always hot topics in the city, but with downtown space so limited, how would you want to see those addressed?

A: "I really consider this as part of the Smart Economic Development Plan because you need talent. You need not only small businesses, but you need affordable housing and a full robust set of housing options for the workforce in your community. So that is part of a holistic equation to build out what we need to be and aspire to be in the City of East Lansing. So, I think we have the Housing Studies, we know the amount of units that we need and the price points that we need to see. We know the available assets that we have meaning parcels of land that either the City of East Lansing holds, or private developers that may be thinking of developing and don't just think about downtown right? You know, we have other areas of the city that we have to be considering in this as we think about what do we want to curate. We have to be, just as we need to be on developing authentic small businesses in our downtown, we need to do the same for affordable housing. And I just want to pull that together in terms of a strategic plan, in partnership with the community and then get it done with that city workforce."

Q: Why should people vote for you this November to serve on the city council?

A: "Well, I'm asking folks to vote for me here in East Lansing. I'm going to work really hard for you and there's nothing more important in this country than your right to vote it is your voice. This is our community and together we're going to make it everything that can be and I believe East Lansing's best days are yet to come."

