Masks required in East Lansing city facilities

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The City of East Lansing will require masks to be worn indoors beginning Wednesday Aug. 11.

Members of the public, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, must wear masks inside City of East Lansing buildings and facilities. This includes East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, the East Lansing Public Library and the East Lansing Department of Public Works.

Those who are unable to medically tolerate a face mask and children under the age of 2 years old are exempt from this requirement. City of East Lansing employees will also be wearing masks when in public areas, when interacting with the public and when physical distancing is not possible indoors.

This announcement comes after the latest mask recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Face mask guidance was recently updated to include a recommendation that community leaders encourage vaccination and masking to prevent further outbreaks, especially in areas of substantial and high transmission.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, transmission is currently substantial in Ingham County.

In addition to indoor mask requirements resuming in City buildings, the East Lansing 54B District Court began requiring masks for all court employees and court visitors, regardless of vaccination status, in all public indoor settings of the court on Monday, Aug. 9.

The City of East Lansing’s in-person public meetings will be continuing this month, but all participants are expected to wear masks beginning Wednesday, Aug. 11 and masks are strongly recommended for East Lansing City Council’s meeting taking place tonight, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

The meeting location has been moved to allow for enhanced physical distancing and there is still an option to participate in the meeting remotely: https://cityofeastlansing.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1531.

