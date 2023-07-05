Mash Bar opening adjacent to Jolly Pumpkin in downtown East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jolly Pumpkin in downtown East Lansing is getting a new extension.

In a 3-1 vote, East Lansing City Council approved the extension of the Mash Bar located and attached to Jolly Pumpkin with a doorway in the restaurant.

The bar will be a 4,800 square-foot space ran by the same operators as Jolly Pumpkin. Seating will allow for about 150 people along with 20 additional outdoor seats.

Right now, Jolly Pumpkin can only sell its own brewed alcoholic products per the liquor license they have. Mash Bar will have a Class C liquor license allowing other brands to be sold.

Developers say the bar will have a more professional setting and hopes to attract the young professional and resident populations.

The Mash Bar will only be open to those over 21 after 11 p.m. There is no word yet on an opening date or when construction might begin.

