Mannheim Steamroller returns to Wharton Center

Mannheim Steamroller is returning to the Wharton Center stage on Thursday, Dec. 14, for their annual Christmas concert.

This year, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, Chip Davis, will celebrate over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour.

Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre.

This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects.

Tickets for this years show go on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. on the Wharton Center website, at the official ticket office or by calling (517) 432-2000 or 1(800) WHARTON.

