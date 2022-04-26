Man shot by police Monday night at Lake Lansing Road Meijer was Lansing 21-year-old

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified the man who was shot by police at the Lake Lansing Meijer store Monday night as a 21-year-old from Lansing, but have not yet released.

Police were called to the store on a report of a man with a gun. They found the man inside and he ran out into the parking lot. That's where officers shot him.

Police haven't said exactly what led to the shooting.

The suspect is still in the hospital in stable condition and is out on bond for unrelated charges.

On Twitter, Michigan State Police wrote that, once detective finalize their report, it will be sent to the state Attorney General's office.

Two East Lansing Police officers have been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

